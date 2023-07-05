Sailors Celebrate Fourth of July in Port Angeles

Cmdr. Ryan Downing, commanding officer of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Momsen (DDG 92), presents a coin and ball cap to Port Angeles Mayor Kate Dexter during a reception in Port Angeles, Washington, July 3, 2023. The ship visited the city during its Fourth of July celebration to provide an opportunity for the citizens to meet Sailors and witness firsthand the latest capabilities of today's maritime services. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Heather C. Wamsley)

Date Taken: 07.03.2023, by PO2 Ian Zagrocki