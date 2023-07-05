Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform daily maintenance [Image 7 of 7]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform daily maintenance

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    07.04.2023

    Photo by Seaman Kazia Ream 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    230705-N-BE723-1060 SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 5, 2023) Aviation Electronics Technician 2nd Class Shannon Reynolds, from Destin, Florida, and Aviation Electronics Technician 3rd Class Cheemeng Vang, from St. Paul, Minnesota, repair a sensor unit in the Intermediate Maintenance 3 shop aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the South China Sea, July 5, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kazia Ream)

    IMAGE INFO

