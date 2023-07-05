USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform daily maintenance

230705-N-BE723-1038 SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 5, 2023) Aviation Electronics Technician Airman Lauren Puentes, from Portland, Texas, and Damage Controlman Fireman Celina Martinez, from Aruada, Colorado, calibrate a torque wrench in the Intermediate Maintenance 3 shop aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the South China Sea, July 5, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kazia Ream)

