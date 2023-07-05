230705-N-BE723-1050 SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 5, 2023) Aviation Electronics Technician 2nd Class Andrew Spilman, from Burleson, Texas, repairs a sensor unit in the Intermediate Maintenance 3 shop aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the South China Sea, July 5, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kazia Ream)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.05.2023 15:04
|Photo ID:
|7895108
|VIRIN:
|230705-N-BE723-1050
|Resolution:
|5010x3340
|Size:
|685.46 KB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform daily maintenance [Image 7 of 7], by SN Kazia Ream, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
