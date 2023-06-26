Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Base supports community, fights fire

    Base supports community, fights fire

    GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, UNITED STATES

    01.01.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Grand Forks Air Force Base Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 319th Civil Engineer Squadron extinguish a fire Jan 1, 2023, during a mutual aid response at the Acks Mobile Home Park in Emerado, North Dakota. Members from the 319th CES fire department were at the scene for close to four hours working with the Emerado Rural Volunteer Fire Department. (Courtesy photo)

