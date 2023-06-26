Base supports community, fights fire

Airmen from the 319th Civil Engineer Squadron extinguish a fire Jan 1, 2023, during a mutual aid response at the Acks Mobile Home Park in Emerado, North Dakota. Members from the 319th CES fire department were at the scene for close to four hours working with the Emerado Rural Volunteer Fire Department. (Courtesy photo)

