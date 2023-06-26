Airmen from the 319th Civil Engineer Squadron extinguish a fire Jan 1, 2023, during a mutual aid response at the Acks Mobile Home Park in Emerado, North Dakota. Members from the 319th CES fire department were at the scene for close to four hours working with the Emerado Rural Volunteer Fire Department. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|01.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.05.2023 12:09
|Photo ID:
|7894514
|VIRIN:
|230101-F-XX000-1001
|Resolution:
|3024x4032
|Size:
|1.91 MB
|Location:
|GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Base supports community, fights fire [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Base supports community, fights fire
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT