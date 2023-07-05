Base supports community, fights fire

A firefighter with the 319th Civil Engineer Squadron wears protective gear while responding to a fire at the Acks Mobile Home Park in Emerado, North Dakota, Jan. 1, 2023. The equipment worn by members from the 319th CES fire department allowed them to properly fight fires in an efficient way. (Courtesy photo)

Date Taken: 01.01.2023
Location: GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US