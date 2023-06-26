Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Base supports community, fights fire [Image 3 of 4]

    Base supports community, fights fire

    GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, UNITED STATES

    01.01.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Colin Perkins 

    Grand Forks Air Force Base Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 319th Civil Engineer Squadron ensure a fire is completely extinguished at the Acks Mobile Home Park in Emerado, North Dakota, Jan. 1, 2023. During the salvage and overhaul process, firefighters make sure the fire is not going to reignite and cause further damage. (Courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.01.2023
    Date Posted: 07.05.2023 12:09
    Location: GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US 
    This work, Base supports community, fights fire [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Colin Perkins, identified by DVIDS

    Grand Forks Air Force Base
    319th Reconnaissance Wing
    319th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department

