Airmen from the 319th Civil Engineer Squadron ensure a fire is completely extinguished at the Acks Mobile Home Park in Emerado, North Dakota, Jan. 1, 2023. During the salvage and overhaul process, firefighters make sure the fire is not going to reignite and cause further damage. (Courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.01.2023 Date Posted: 07.05.2023 12:09 Photo ID: 7894513 VIRIN: 230101-F-XX000-1002 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 1.69 MB Location: GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Base supports community, fights fire [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Colin Perkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.