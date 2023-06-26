Airmen from the 319th Civil Engineer Squadron ensure a fire is completely extinguished at the Acks Mobile Home Park in Emerado, North Dakota, Jan. 1, 2023. During the salvage and overhaul process, firefighters make sure the fire is not going to reignite and cause further damage. (Courtesy photo)
Base supports community, fights fire
