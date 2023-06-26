Base supports community, fights fire

Airmen from the 319th Civil Engineer Squadron spray water on a burning mobile home at the Acks Mobile Home Park in Emerado, North Dakota, Jan. 1, 2023. The firefighters used a 200-foot handline allowing them to move and fight the fire from various locations at the scene. (Courtesy photo)

