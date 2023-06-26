Airmen from the 319th Civil Engineer Squadron spray water on a burning mobile home at the Acks Mobile Home Park in Emerado, North Dakota, Jan. 1, 2023. The firefighters used a 200-foot handline allowing them to move and fight the fire from various locations at the scene. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|01.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.05.2023 12:09
|Photo ID:
|7894512
|VIRIN:
|230101-F-XX000-1003
|Resolution:
|4080x3072
|Size:
|2.67 MB
|Location:
|GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Base supports community, fights fire [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Colin Perkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Base supports community, fights fire
