Congratulation Command Sgt. Maj. Ian Riley

The Riley family poses with recently promoted Command Sgt. Maj. Ian Riley on Camp Humphreys, Republic of South Korea, on June 27th, 2023. The promotion to the rank of Command Sgt. Maj. is a huge step in a soldiers career as this is the highest rank of the enlisted side.( Photo by Sgt Shawnee Vercammen)

