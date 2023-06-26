Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PYEONGTAEK, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    06.27.2023

    Photo by Sgt. SHAWNEE VERCAMMEN 

    1st Signal Brigade

    The command team for 1st Signal Brigade poses with recently promoted Command Sgt. Maj. Ian Riley on Camp Humphreys, Republic of South Korea, on June 27th, 2023. The promotion to the rank of Command Sgt. Maj. is a huge step in a soldiers career as this is the highest rank of the enlisted side.( Photo by Sgt Shawnee Vercammen)

    This work, Congratulation Command Sgt. Maj. Ian Riley [Image 9 of 9], by SGT SHAWNEE VERCAMMEN, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    OneTeam
    1stToCommunicate

