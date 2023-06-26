Ms. Riley replace the rank on Command Sgt. Maj. Riley during his promotion ceremony on Camp Humphreys, Republic of South Korea, on June 27 2023. The promotion to the rank of Command Sgt. Maj. is a huge step in a soldiers career as this is the highest rank of the enlisted side. (Photo by Sgt. Shawnee Vercammen)
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.05.2023 01:30
|Photo ID:
|7893816
|VIRIN:
|230627-A-QO916-1005
|Resolution:
|8735x5823
|Size:
|5.14 MB
|Location:
|PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Congratulation Command Sgt. Maj. Ian Riley [Image 9 of 9], by SGT SHAWNEE VERCAMMEN, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT