Congratulation Command Sgt. Maj. Ian Riley

Command Sgt. Maj. Ian Riley, the 1st Signal Brigade S3 Sgt. Maj. was promoted on Camp Humphreys, Republic of South Korea on June 27, 2023. Sgt. Maj. Riley had a promotion ceremony where many soldiers and civilians from around the brigade decided to attend, including his family.( Sgt. Shawnee Vercammen)

