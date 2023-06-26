Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Congratulation Command Sgt. Maj. Ian Riley [Image 2 of 9]

    Congratulation Command Sgt. Maj. Ian Riley

    PYEONGTAEK, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    06.27.2023

    Photo by Sgt. SHAWNEE VERCAMMEN 

    1st Signal Brigade

    Command Sgt. Maj. Ian Riley, the 1st Signal Brigade S3 Sgt. Maj. was promoted on Camp Humphreys, Republic of South Korea on June 27, 2023. Sgt. Maj. Riley had a promotion ceremony where many soldiers and civilians from around the brigade decided to attend, including his family.( Sgt. Shawnee Vercammen)

    Date Taken: 06.27.2023
    Date Posted: 07.05.2023 01:30
    Photo ID: 7893813
    VIRIN: 230627-A-QO916-1002
    Resolution: 9191x6127
    Size: 5.78 MB
    Location: PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR 
    This work, Congratulation Command Sgt. Maj. Ian Riley [Image 9 of 9], by SGT SHAWNEE VERCAMMEN, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

