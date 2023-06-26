YPG Soldier of the Year honored

U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) Soldier of the Pvt. 1st Class Mekhii McTerry (left) is recognized by Mark Martinez (right), Commander of VFW Post 1763, at the Caballeros de Yuma’s 37th annual Fourth of July Flag Raising Ceremony at Yuma's Armed Forces Park on July 4, 2023. YPG Commander Col. John Nelson (rear) looks on.

