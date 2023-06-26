U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) was well-represented at the Caballeros de Yuma’s 37th annual Fourth of July Flag Raising Ceremony at Armed Forces Park earlier this morning.



Commander Col. John Nelson served as keynote speaker, YPG Chaplain (Capt.) Ryan Pearse gave the ceremony’s invocation, and during the ceremony the Yuma Military Affairs Council recognized YPG’s NCO of the Year, Sgt. 1st Class Justin Devaul of the Airborne Test Force, and Soldier of the Year, Pvt. 1st Class Mekhii McTerry of the YPG Health Clinic. Sgt. 1st Class David Fuchs of the Military Freefall School presented the flag at the opening of the ceremony.



In his remarks, Nelson noted his initial impressions of Yuma’s extraordinary appreciation for the military and YPG’s position at the forefront of Army transformation efforts in recent years. He also discussed at length the sacrifices of America’s men and women in uniform in defending the United States’ liberty and way of life.



“History has shown the willingness of American citizens to fight for ideals -- to take a stand for freedom and for the right of national self-determination,” he said in his remarks. “From the Revolutionary War forward, America's men and women have put their lives on the line to preserve and protect the ideals we too often take for granted.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.04.2023 Date Posted: 07.04.2023 13:33 Story ID: 448518 Location: YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Yuma Proving Ground Commander keynotes local July Fourth celebration, by Mark Schauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.