YPG NCO of the Year honored

U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) NCO of the Year Sgt. 1st Class Justin Devaul (left) is recognized by Mark Martinez (right), commander of VFW Post 1763, at the Caballeros de Yuma’s 37th annual Fourth of July Flag Raising Ceremony at Yuma's Armed Forces Park on July 4, 2023. YPG Commander Col. John Nelson (rear) looks on.

