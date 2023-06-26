Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yuma Proving Ground Commander keynotes local July Fourth celebration

    Yuma Proving Ground Commander keynotes local July Fourth celebration

    YUMA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2023

    Photo by Mark Schauer 

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) commander Col. John Nelson serves as keynote speaker at the Caballeros de Yuma’s 37th annual Fourth of July Flag Raising Ceremony at Yuma's Armed Forces Park on July 4, 2023.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2023
    Date Posted: 07.04.2023 13:32
    VIRIN: 230704-D-GD561-1551
    Location: YUMA, AZ, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yuma Proving Ground Commander keynotes local July Fourth celebration [Image 3 of 3], by Mark Schauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    4th of July
    Fourth of July
    Yuma Proving Ground

