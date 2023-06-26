Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    839th Transpotration Battalion Change of Command Ceremony, June 30, 2023 [Image 7 of 14]

    839th Transpotration Battalion Change of Command Ceremony, June 30, 2023

    LIVORNO, ITALY

    06.30.2023

    Photo by Elena Baladelli 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Michael S. Harrell, left, incoming commander of 839th Transportation Battalion, receives the unit colors from U.S. Army Col. Robert L. Kellam commander of 598th Transportation Brigade, during the 839th Transportation Battalion change of command ceremony at Camp Darby Livorno, Italy, June 30, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Elena Baladelli)

    Date Taken: 06.30.2023
    Date Posted: 07.03.2023
    Location: LIVORNO, IT 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 839th Transpotration Battalion Change of Command Ceremony, June 30, 2023 [Image 14 of 14], by Elena Baladelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USArmy
    StrongEurope
    USArmyEurope
    AFSOUT
    StrongTogether
    839th Transportatin Battalion

