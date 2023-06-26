U.S. Army Lt. Col. Michael S. Harrell, incoming commander of 839th Transportation Battalion and his wife Jaime, cut the cake offered to guests at the conclusion of the 839th Transportation Battalion change of command ceremony, Camp Darby Livorno, Italy, June 30, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Elena Baladelli)
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2023 05:55
|Photo ID:
|7892544
|VIRIN:
|230630-A-II094-1307
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|18.49 MB
|Location:
|LIVORNO, IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 839th Transpotration Battalion Change of Command Ceremony, June 30, 2023 [Image 14 of 14], by Elena Baladelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
