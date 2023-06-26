839th Transpotration Battalion Change of Command Ceremony, June 30, 2023

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Carey E. Way, right, outgoing commander of 839th Transportation Battalion and incoming commander U.S. Army Lt. Col. Michael S. Harrell, of 839th Transportation Battalion greet each other at the conclusion of the 839th Transportation Battalion change of command ceremony at Camp Darby Livorno, Italy, June 30, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Elena Baladelli)

