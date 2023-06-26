U.S. Army Lt. Col. Michael S. Harrell, incoming commander of 839th Transportation Battalion, gives a speech , during the 839th Transportation Battalion change of command ceremony at Camp Darby Livorno, Italy, June 30, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Elena Baladelli)
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2023 05:55
|Photo ID:
|7892541
|VIRIN:
|230630-A-II094-1304
|Resolution:
|5504x8256
|Size:
|14.12 MB
|Location:
|LIVORNO, IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 839th Transpotration Battalion Change of Command Ceremony, June 30, 2023 [Image 14 of 14], by Elena Baladelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT