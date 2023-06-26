Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army Golden Knights jump from UH-60 Blackhawk in Hawaii ahead of Independence Day festivities [Image 4 of 7]

    Army Golden Knights jump from UH-60 Blackhawk in Hawaii ahead of Independence Day festivities

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2023

    Photo by Megan Hackett 

    U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights

    Sgt. 1st Class Jonathan Lopez of the U.S. Army Parachute Team rides in a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter ahead of a practice parachute jump for the Independence Day Celebration at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii on 30 June, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Megan Hackett)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2023
    Date Posted: 07.02.2023 12:49
    Photo ID: 7892087
    VIRIN: 230630-A-id671-6106
    Resolution: 5760x8640
    Size: 8.99 MB
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US 
    Hometown: FORT LIBERTY, NC, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Golden Knights jump from UH-60 Blackhawk in Hawaii ahead of Independence Day festivities [Image 7 of 7], by Megan Hackett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Soldiers fly in UH-60 Blackhawk in Hawaii
    Army Golden Knights jump from UH-60 Blackhawk in Hawaii ahead of Independence Day festivities
    Soldiers fly in UH-60 Blackhawk in Hawaii
    Army Golden Knights jump from UH-60 Blackhawk in Hawaii ahead of Independence Day festivities
    Soldiers fly in UH-60 Blackhawk in Hawaii
    Army Golden Knights jump from UH-60 Blackhawk in Hawaii ahead of Independence Day festivities
    Soldiers fly in UH-60 Blackhawk in Hawaii

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Schofield Barracks
    UH-60 Black Hawk
    Oahu
    Hawaii
    Independence Day celebration

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT