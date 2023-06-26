Army Golden Knights jump from UH-60 Blackhawk in Hawaii ahead of Independence Day festivities

Sgt. 1st Class Jonathan Lopez of the U.S. Army Parachute Team rides in a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter ahead of a practice parachute jump for the Independence Day Celebration at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii on 30 June, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Megan Hackett)

