Soldier from the 2nd Battalion 25th Aviation Regiment rides in a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter for a training mission over Schofield Barracks, Hawaii on 30 June, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Megan Hackett)
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2023 12:49
|Photo ID:
|7892090
|VIRIN:
|230629-A-id671-6334
|Resolution:
|8640x5760
|Size:
|11.02 MB
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Soldiers fly in UH-60 Blackhawk in Hawaii [Image 7 of 7], by Megan Hackett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
