    Soldiers fly in UH-60 Blackhawk in Hawaii [Image 3 of 7]

    Soldiers fly in UH-60 Blackhawk in Hawaii

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2023

    Photo by Megan Hackett 

    U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights

    Soldier from the 2nd Battalion 25th Aviation Regiment rides in a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter for a training mission over Schofield Barracks, Hawaii on 30 June, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Megan Hackett)

    Date Taken: 06.30.2023
    Date Posted: 07.02.2023 12:49
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US 
    This work, Soldiers fly in UH-60 Blackhawk in Hawaii [Image 7 of 7], by Megan Hackett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Schofield Barracks
    UH-60 Black Hawk
    Oahu
    Hawaii
    Independence Day celebration

