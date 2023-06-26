230630-N-NO146-1002 ARABIAN GULF (June 30, 2023) Guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60) operates in the Arabian Gulf during large-scale mine countermeasures exercise Neptune’s Kilt, June 30, 2023. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2023 05:22
|Photo ID:
|7891959
|VIRIN:
|230630-N-NO146-1002
|Resolution:
|2160x1440
|Size:
|1.12 MB
|Location:
|ARABIAN GULF
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|1
This work, UK, U.S. Forces Complete Large-Scale Mine Countermeasures Exercise in Arabian Gulf [Image 6 of 6], by NAVCENT Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
UK, U.S. Forces Complete Large-Scale Mine Countermeasures Exercise in Arabian Gulf
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT