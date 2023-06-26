Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UK, U.S. Forces Complete Large-Scale Mine Countermeasures Exercise in Arabian Gulf [Image 3 of 6]

    UK, U.S. Forces Complete Large-Scale Mine Countermeasures Exercise in Arabian Gulf

    ARABIAN GULF

    06.30.2023

    Photo by Ensign Connor Doherty 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    230630-N-PR613-1010 ARABIAN GULF (June 30, 2023) A U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II flies over the Arabian Gulf during large-scale mine countermeasures exercise Neptune’s Kilt, June 30, 2023. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Connor Doherty)

    Date Taken: 06.30.2023
    Date Posted: 07.02.2023 05:22
    Photo ID: 7891958
    VIRIN: 230630-N-PR613-1010
    Resolution: 3269x2432
    Size: 1.1 MB
    Location: ARABIAN GULF
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 1

    This work, UK, U.S. Forces Complete Large-Scale Mine Countermeasures Exercise in Arabian Gulf [Image 6 of 6], by ENS Connor Doherty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    UK, U.S. Forces Complete Large-Scale Mine Countermeasures Exercise in Arabian Gulf

    USS Paul Hamilton
    U.S. 5th Fleet
    HM-15
    NAVCENT
    RFA Cardigan Bay
    United Kingdom Royal Navy

