UK, U.S. Forces Complete Large-Scale Mine Countermeasures Exercise in Arabian Gulf

230630-N-PR613-1000 ARABIAN GULF (June 30, 2023) Lt. j.g. Chris Haidvogel from USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60) observes RFA Cardigan Bay (L3009), HMS Middleton (M34) and HMS Bangor (M109) from the United Kingdom Royal Navy as the guided-missile destroyer participates in large-scale mine countermeasures exercise Neptune’s Kilt in the Arabian Gulf, June 30, 2023. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Connor Doherty)

