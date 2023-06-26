Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UK, U.S. Forces Complete Large-Scale Mine Countermeasures Exercise in Arabian Gulf [Image 5 of 6]

    UK, U.S. Forces Complete Large-Scale Mine Countermeasures Exercise in Arabian Gulf

    ARABIAN GULF

    06.30.2023

    Photo by Ensign Connor Doherty 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    230630-N-PR613-1000 ARABIAN GULF (June 30, 2023) Lt. j.g. Chris Haidvogel from USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60) observes RFA Cardigan Bay (L3009), HMS Middleton (M34) and HMS Bangor (M109) from the United Kingdom Royal Navy as the guided-missile destroyer participates in large-scale mine countermeasures exercise Neptune’s Kilt in the Arabian Gulf, June 30, 2023. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Connor Doherty)

    Date Taken: 06.30.2023
    Date Posted: 07.02.2023 05:22
    Location: ARABIAN GULF
    UK, U.S. Forces Complete Large-Scale Mine Countermeasures Exercise in Arabian Gulf

    USS Paul Hamilton
    U.S. 5th Fleet
    HM-15
    NAVCENT
    RFA Cardigan Bay
    United Kingdom Royal Navy

