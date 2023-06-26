230630-A-LP349-1002 ARABIAN GULF (June 30, 2023) HMS Middleton (M34), HMS Bangor (M109) and RFA Cardigan Bay (L3009) from the United Kingdom Royal Navy, and guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60) from the United States operate in the Arabian Gulf during large-scale mine countermeasures exercise Neptune’s Kilt, June 30, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. James Webster)
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2023 05:22
|Photo ID:
|7891957
|VIRIN:
|230630-A-LP349-1002
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|999.34 KB
|Location:
|ARABIAN GULF
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|1
This work, UK, U.S. Forces Complete Large-Scale Mine Countermeasures Exercise in Arabian Gulf [Image 6 of 6], by SPC James Webster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
UK, U.S. Forces Complete Large-Scale Mine Countermeasures Exercise in Arabian Gulf
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT