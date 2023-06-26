UK, U.S. Forces Complete Large-Scale Mine Countermeasures Exercise in Arabian Gulf

230630-A-LP349-1002 ARABIAN GULF (June 30, 2023) HMS Middleton (M34), HMS Bangor (M109) and RFA Cardigan Bay (L3009) from the United Kingdom Royal Navy, and guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60) from the United States operate in the Arabian Gulf during large-scale mine countermeasures exercise Neptune’s Kilt, June 30, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. James Webster)

