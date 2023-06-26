U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Renee Schuk, 391st Fighter Generation Squadron crew chief, launches an F-15E Strike Eagle assigned to the 391st Fighter Squadron in support of Northern Edge 23-2 at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, July 2, 2023. NE 23-2 allows Airmen from many career fields to sharpen their skills that are crucial to regional stability in the event of an Indo-Pacific crisis. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexandria Byrd)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2023 04:50
|Photo ID:
|7891951
|VIRIN:
|230701-F-DU754-1113
|Resolution:
|4105x2737
|Size:
|652.4 KB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Northern Edge 23-2 [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Alexandria Byrd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT