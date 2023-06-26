U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Renee Schuk, 391st Fighter Generation Squadron crew chief, launches an F-15E Strike Eagle assigned to the 391st Fighter Squadron in support of Northern Edge 23-2 at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, July 2, 2023. The 391st Fighter Squadron’s involvement in NE 23-2 allows Airmen from many career fields to sharpen their skills that are crucial to regional stability in the event of an Indo-Pacific crisis. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexandria Byrd)

