A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle, assigned to the 391st Fighter Squadron, taxis on the flight line before taking off in support of Northern Edge 23-2 at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, July 2, 2023. The 391st Fighter Sqaudron’s involvement in Northern Edge 23-2 facilitates valuable practice opportunities for Airmen across various career fields, honing critical procedures necessary for regional stability should a crisis occur in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexandria Byrd)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.01.2023 Date Posted: 07.02.2023 04:50 Photo ID: 7891950 VIRIN: 230701-F-DU754-1135 Resolution: 5047x3365 Size: 888.43 KB Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Northern Edge 23-2 [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Alexandria Byrd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.