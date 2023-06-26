Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Northern Edge 23-2 [Image 4 of 6]

    Northern Edge 23-2

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    07.01.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alexandria Byrd 

    366th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle, assigned to the 391st Fighter Squadron, taxis on the flight line before taking off in support of Northern Edge 23-2 at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, July 2, 2023. The 391st Fighter Sqaudron’s involvement in Northern Edge 23-2 facilitates valuable practice opportunities for Airmen across various career fields, honing critical procedures necessary for regional stability should a crisis occur in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexandria Byrd)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2023
    Date Posted: 07.02.2023 04:50
    Photo ID: 7891950
    VIRIN: 230701-F-DU754-1135
    Resolution: 5047x3365
    Size: 888.43 KB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Northern Edge 23-2 [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Alexandria Byrd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    crew chief
    ACE
    F-15E
    Northern Edge
    366 FW

