A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle, assigned to the 391st Fighter Squadron, taxis on the flight line before taking off in support of Northern Edge 23-2 at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, July 2, 2023. The 391st Fighter Sqaudron’s involvement in Northern Edge 23-2 facilitates valuable practice opportunities for Airmen across various career fields, honing critical procedures necessary for regional stability should a crisis occur in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexandria Byrd)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2023 04:50
|Photo ID:
|7891950
|VIRIN:
|230701-F-DU754-1135
|Resolution:
|5047x3365
|Size:
|888.43 KB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Northern Edge 23-2 [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Alexandria Byrd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT