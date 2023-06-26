Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Northern Edge 23-2 [Image 1 of 6]

    Northern Edge 23-2

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    07.01.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alexandria Byrd 

    366th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Renee Schuk, 391st Fighter Generation Squadron crew chief, launches an F-15E Strike Eagle assigned to the 391st Fighter Squadron in support of Northern Edge 23-2 at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, July 2, 2023. NE 23-2 allows Airmen from many career fields to sharpen their skills that are crucial to regional stability in the event of an Indo-Pacific crisis. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexandria Byrd)

    Date Taken: 07.01.2023
    Date Posted: 07.02.2023 04:50
    Photo ID: 7891947
    VIRIN: 230701-F-DU754-1063
    Resolution: 4997x3331
    Size: 1.08 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 
