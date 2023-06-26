Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    378th ESFS conduct handler training with military working dogs [Image 13 of 14]

    378th ESFS conduct handler training with military working dogs

    PRINCE SULTAN AIR FORCE, SAUDI ARABIA

    07.01.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Frank 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Matthew Grenier (left), a military working dog handler assigned to the 378th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron, controls his K9 as it moves towards Sage Taylor (right), a military working dog contractor assigned to the 378th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron, during dog handler training at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, July 1, 2023. The training aimed to prime military working dogs response to aggression in order to keep them prepared to subdue subjects if needed. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Frank)

    Date Taken: 07.01.2023
    Date Posted: 07.01.2023 07:09
    Photo ID: 7891679
    VIRIN: 230701-F-WT152-1014
    Resolution: 5192x3466
    Size: 2.74 MB
    Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR FORCE, SA
    This work, 378th ESFS conduct handler training with military working dogs [Image 14 of 14], by TSgt Alexander Frank, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

