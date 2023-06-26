378th ESFS conduct handler training with military working dogs

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ahmad Houston (left), a military working dog handler assigned to the 378th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron, controls his K9 as it rears-up towards Sage Taylor (right), a military working dog contractor assigned to the 378th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron, during dog handler training at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, July 1, 2023. The training aimed to prime military working dogs response to aggression in order to keep them prepared to subdue subjects if needed. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Frank)

