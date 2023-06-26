378th ESFS conduct handler training with military working dogs

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ahmad Houston, a military working dog handler assigned to the 378th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron, fires his M9 sidearm during live-fire K9 training at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, July 1, 2023. Live-fire training with dogs helps acclimatize them to the sound of gunfire, and allows military working dogs to maintain maximum effectiveness in battlefield scenarios. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Frank)

