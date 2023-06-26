Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    378th ESFS conduct handler training with military working dogs

    378th ESFS conduct handler training with military working dogs

    PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SAUDI ARABIA

    07.01.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Frank 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Matthew Grenier, a military working dog handler assigned to the 378th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron, positions his K9 during live-fire K9 training at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, July 1, 2023. Live-fire training with dogs helps acclimatize them to the sound of gunfire, and allows them to maintain maximum effectiveness in battlefield scenarios. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Frank)

    Date Taken: 07.01.2023
    Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA
