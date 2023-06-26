SAN DIEGO (June 26, 2023) – U.S. Sailors pull in line in the forecastle of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), June 26, 2023. Theodore Roosevelt is currently underway conducting a material assist visit in support of its upcoming Board of Inspection and Survey (INSURV) review, a Congressionally-mandated assessment of a ship’s readiness condition to ensure all spaces and equipment meet Navy standards. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Carter Radke)
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2023 18:25
|Photo ID:
|7891370
|VIRIN:
|230628-N-EW929-1043
|Resolution:
|3640x2423
|Size:
|814 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 3 of 3], by SN Carter Radke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
