    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 1 of 3]

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2021

    Photo by Seaman Carter Radke 

    SAN DIEGO (June 26, 2023) – U.S. Sailors pull in line in the forecastle of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), June 26, 2023. Theodore Roosevelt is currently underway conducting a material assist visit in support of its upcoming Board of Inspection and Survey (INSURV) review, a Congressionally-mandated assessment of a ship’s readiness condition to ensure all spaces and equipment meet Navy standards. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Carter Radke)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 3 of 3], by SN Carter Radke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    CVN 71
    Damage Control
    Aircraft Carrier

