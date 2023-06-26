SAN DIEGO (June 26, 2023) – U.S. Sailors pull in line in the forecastle of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), June 26, 2023. Theodore Roosevelt is currently underway conducting a material assist visit in support of its upcoming Board of Inspection and Survey (INSURV) review, a Congressionally-mandated assessment of a ship’s readiness condition to ensure all spaces and equipment meet Navy standards. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Carter Radke)

