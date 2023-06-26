Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    49th CES change of command [Image 4 of 5]

    49th CES change of command

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Corinna Diaz 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Brian Wernle accepts command of the 49th Civil Engineer Squadron from U.S. Air Force Col. Juan Alvarez, 49th Mission Support Group commander, during a change of command ceremony at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, June 30, 2023. The 49th CES provides facilities and infrastructure that make up the Holloman Air Force Base operating platform from which Airmen launch and conduct Air Force missions.(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Corinna Diaz)

    Date Taken: 06.30.2023
    Date Posted: 06.30.2023 14:22
    Photo ID: 7890667
    VIRIN: 230630-F-NB682-1086
    Resolution: 3874x2583
    Size: 1.42 MB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 49th CES change of command [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Corinna Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    civil engineer
    Holloman AFB
    change of command
    49th CES

