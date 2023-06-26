49th CES change of command

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Brian Wernle accepts command of the 49th Civil Engineer Squadron from U.S. Air Force Col. Juan Alvarez, 49th Mission Support Group commander, during a change of command ceremony at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, June 30, 2023. The 49th CES provides facilities and infrastructure that make up the Holloman Air Force Base operating platform from which Airmen launch and conduct Air Force missions.(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Corinna Diaz)

