U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Brian Wernle, 49th Civil Engineer Squadron incoming commander, receives a first salute from members of the 49th CES during a change of command ceremony at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, June 30, 2023. The change of command ceremony is an American military tradition deeply rooted in history, signifying the authority of the incoming commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Corinna Diaz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.30.2023 Date Posted: 06.30.2023 14:22 Photo ID: 7890660 VIRIN: 230630-F-NB682-1092 Resolution: 5780x3853 Size: 3.03 MB Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 49th CES change of command [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Corinna Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.