    49th CES change of command [Image 3 of 5]

    49th CES change of command

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Corinna Diaz 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Kelly Mattie, 49th Civil Engineer Squadron outgoing commander, receives a last salute from members of the 49th CES during a change of command ceremony at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, June 30, 2023. The change of command ceremony is an American military tradition deeply rooted in history, signifying the authority of the incoming commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Corinna Diaz)

    This work, 49th CES change of command [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Corinna Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    civil engineer
    Holloman AFB
    change of command
    49th CES

