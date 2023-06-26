49th CES change of command

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Kelly Mattie relinquishes command of the 49th Civil Engineer Squadron to U.S. Air Force Col. Juan Alvarez, 49th Mission Support Group commander during a change of command ceremony, Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, June 30, 2023. The 49th CES provides facilities and infrastructure that make up the Holloman Air Force Base operating platform from which Airmen launch and conduct Air Force missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Corinna Diaz)

