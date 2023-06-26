Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2023 Chief Leadership Symposium [Image 11 of 11]

    2023 Chief Leadership Symposium

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    06.29.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A group of senior enlisted leaders and members from the 56th and 57th Rescue Squadrons and the 56th Rescue Generation Squadron pose for a group photo while on a base tour during the Chief Leadership Symposium at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 29, 2023. The symposium was attended by 28 senior noncommissioned officers from 18 different nations including the U.S. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2023
    Date Posted: 06.30.2023 10:57
    Photo ID: 7890095
    VIRIN: 230629-F-ZJ681-1636
    Resolution: 5796x3940
    Size: 2.34 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2023 Chief Leadership Symposium [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Zachary Jakel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2023 Chief Leadership Symposium
    2023 Chief Leadership Symposium
    2023 Chief Leadership Symposium
    2023 Chief Leadership Symposium
    2023 Chief Leadership Symposium
    2023 Chief Leadership Symposium
    2023 Chief Symposium
    2023 Chief Leadership Symposium
    2023 Chief Leadership Symposium
    2023 Chief Leadership Symposium
    2023 Chief Leadership Symposium

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Aviano Air Base
    Chief Leadership Symposium

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT