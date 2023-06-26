A group of senior enlisted leaders and members from the 56th and 57th Rescue Squadrons and the 56th Rescue Generation Squadron pose for a group photo while on a base tour during the Chief Leadership Symposium at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 29, 2023. The symposium was attended by 28 senior noncommissioned officers from 18 different nations including the U.S. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2023 10:57
|Photo ID:
|7890095
|VIRIN:
|230629-F-ZJ681-1636
|Resolution:
|5796x3940
|Size:
|2.34 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 2023 Chief Leadership Symposium [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Zachary Jakel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT