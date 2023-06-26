2023 Chief Leadership Symposium

A group of international senior enlisted leaders listen to Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass as she teaches strategic warfighting and leadership concepts at the Chief Leadership Symposium at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 26, 2023. The symposium was attended by 28 senior noncommissioned officers from 18 different nations including the U.S. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)

