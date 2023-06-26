Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 Chief Leadership Symposium [Image 10 of 11]

    2023 Chief Leadership Symposium

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    06.20.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Benjamin Hedden, United States Air Forces Europe-Air Force Africa command chief, and chiefs from 18 NATO Allied and partner nations attending the Chiefs Leadership Symposium pose for a group photo at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 20, 2023. The Symposium was hosted outside of the United States for the first time to bolster E-9 and chief master sergeant equivalents in strategic perspective and enhance international partnership relations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)

    Date Taken: 06.20.2023
    Date Posted: 06.30.2023 10:57
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT 
    Aviano Air Base
    Chief Leadership Symposium

