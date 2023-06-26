2023 Chief Leadership Symposium

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Benjamin Hedden, United States Air Forces Europe-Air Force Africa command chief, and chiefs from 18 NATO Allied and partner nations attending the Chiefs Leadership Symposium pose for a group photo at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 20, 2023. The Symposium was hosted outside of the United States for the first time to bolster E-9 and chief master sergeant equivalents in strategic perspective and enhance international partnership relations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)

