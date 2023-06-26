U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Benjamin Hedden, United States Air Forces Europe-Air Force Africa command chief, and chiefs from 18 NATO Allied and partner nations attending the Chiefs Leadership Symposium pose for a group photo at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 20, 2023. The Symposium was hosted outside of the United States for the first time to bolster E-9 and chief master sergeant equivalents in strategic perspective and enhance international partnership relations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2023 10:57
|Photo ID:
|7890094
|VIRIN:
|230620-F-ZJ681-1004
|Resolution:
|5101x3394
|Size:
|900.91 KB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 2023 Chief Leadership Symposium [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Zachary Jakel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
