    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2023 Chief Leadership Symposium [Image 9 of 11]

    2023 Chief Leadership Symposium

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    06.27.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Royal Norwegian Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Didrik Sand, Royal Norwegian Air Force command chief, explains the establishment and implementation of the enlisted and noncommissioned officer-corps in the Norwegian Armed Forces at the Chiefs Leadership Symposium at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 27, 2023. The symposium focused on strategic leadership at the senior enlisted level and was the first ever European course taught by the Chief Leadership Academy out of Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)

    Date Taken: 06.27.2023
    Date Posted: 06.30.2023 10:57
    VIRIN: 230627-F-ZJ681-1355
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2023 Chief Leadership Symposium [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Zachary Jakel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Aviano Air Base
    Chief Leadership Symposium

