Royal Norwegian Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Didrik Sand, Royal Norwegian Air Force command chief, explains the establishment and implementation of the enlisted and noncommissioned officer-corps in the Norwegian Armed Forces at the Chiefs Leadership Symposium at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 27, 2023. The symposium focused on strategic leadership at the senior enlisted level and was the first ever European course taught by the Chief Leadership Academy out of Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.27.2023 Date Posted: 06.30.2023 10:57 Photo ID: 7890093 VIRIN: 230627-F-ZJ681-1355 Resolution: 7099x4738 Size: 2.53 MB Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2023 Chief Leadership Symposium [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Zachary Jakel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.