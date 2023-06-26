Lt. Col. Luis Morales, right, outgoing 2nd Communications Squadron commander, receives the Meritorious Service medal from Col. Kevin James, 2nd Mission Support Group Commander, during a change of command ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., June 23, 2023. The Meritorious Service Medal may be awarded to any member who distinguished themselves by either outstanding achievement or meritorious service to the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nicole Ledbetter)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.23.2023 Date Posted: 06.30.2023 09:44 Photo ID: 7889968 VIRIN: 230623-F-KX495-1174 Resolution: 6216x4144 Size: 11.2 MB Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Barksdale welcomes Lt. Col. Jennifer Jones [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Nicole Ledbetter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.