Barksdale welcomes Lt. Col. Jennifer Jones

Lt. Col. Jennifer Jones, right, incoming 2nd Communications Squadron commander, receives guidon from Col. Kevin James, left, 2nd Mission Support Group commander, during a change of command ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., June 23, 2023. The passing of a squadron's guidon symbolizes the change of command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nicole Ledbetter)

