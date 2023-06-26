Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Barksdale welcomes Lt. Col. Jennifer Jones [Image 4 of 6]

    Barksdale welcomes Lt. Col. Jennifer Jones

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Nicole Ledbetter 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Lt. Col. Jennifer Jones, right, incoming 2nd Communications Squadron commander, renders a salute to Col. Kevin James, left, 2nd Mission Support Group commander, during a change of command ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., June 23, 2023. A change of command ceremony is a military tradition that represents a formal transfer of responsibility and authority for a unit from one commanding or flag officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nicole Ledbetter)

    Date Taken: 06.23.2023
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US 
    This work, Barksdale welcomes Lt. Col. Jennifer Jones [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Nicole Ledbetter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Louisiana
    Meritorious Service medal
    Barksdale AFB
    Change of Command
    2nd Communication Squadron
    2nd Mission Support Group

