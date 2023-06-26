Barksdale welcomes Lt. Col. Jennifer Jones

Lt. Col. Jennifer Jones, right, incoming 2nd Communications Squadron commander, renders a salute to Col. Kevin James, left, 2nd Mission Support Group commander, during a change of command ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., June 23, 2023. A change of command ceremony is a military tradition that represents a formal transfer of responsibility and authority for a unit from one commanding or flag officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nicole Ledbetter)

